30 ASC closures since 2020

The last five years have been competitive in the outpatient surgery sector, with factors including declining reimbursements, staff shortages and rising costs forcing some ASCs to close their doors permanently.

Here is an overview of the ASCs that have closed between 2020 and 2024.

2020:

Advanced Pain Management, a Wisconsin-based chain of pain management practices and surgery centers, shut down 10 locations in 2020.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente closed an ASC and ended gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office, moving surgical and GI services into Maui Memorial Medical Center in Kahului, Hawaii.

2021:

Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health closed the Randolph Health Surgery Center in March to save $1.1 million in operating costs.

Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, closed its ASC, the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center, in July.

2022:

Redlands Mesa Surgery Center in Grand Junction, Colo., shut down in April after struggling with staffing due to COVID-19.

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.) closed its doors in August due to "adverse business conditions."

The Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.) closed in June after 17 years in operation due to challenges associated with several physician-owner departures and retirements.

Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial permanently closed its Ambulatory Endoscopy Clinic to consolidate services and help address staffing shortages in November.

Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital permanently closed the Monroe County Surgical Center in Waterloo, Ill., in October after shutting down in October 2020 because of COVID-19. The ASC had been nonoperational since then.

2023:

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence, part of Lifespan, the state's largest health system, closed in January to reduce costs after the health system reported an operating loss of $77 million in its 2021-22 fiscal year.

Lewiston, Idaho-based Ozeran Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery closed down affiliated ASC Syringa Surgery Center in March due in part to nursing shortages.

Salem (Ore.) Outpatient Surgery Center closed its doors in March in response to low patient volumes.

Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center closed in March after Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. Amanda Stevens, chief strategy officer for Hill Country Memorial Hospital, said the closure was unrelated to the acquisition.

Banner Surgery Center-Skyline in Loveland, Colo., affiliated with Phoenix-based Banner Health, closed in March "to better align outpatient surgery services for physicians and patients in Loveland, and Larimer and Weld counties," according to a statement issued by Banner and management company Atlas Healthcare Partners.

Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, closed its ASC in April in response to declining patient volumes and decreased financial performance in the wake of the pandemic.

Asheville, N.C.-based GenesisCare Surgical Specialists closed in October after its private equity-backed management company, GenesisCare, filed for bankruptcy.

The Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center closed its doors in November. The ASC, which was originally owned by a group of physicians, was purchased for $5.75 million in 2018 by Salem Health.

2024:

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System closed the Physicians Alliance Surgery Center in May. The system did not provide the reasoning behind the closure.

Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center, run by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Ambulatory Ventures and Compass Surgical Partners, closed in June. According to employees, while business had been picking up, the ASC was projected to lose $2.5 million this year.

The Portland (Ore.) Clinic closed its downtown ASC permanently in June after transferring all same-day procedures to the Alberty Surgical Center during the pandemic.

Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center plans to shutter all of its clinics July 31 following 32 years of operation due to financial strain after COVID-19. The closure affects six facilities and 77 employees.