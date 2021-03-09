North Carolina hospital closes surgery center to save $1.1M

Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health closed the Randolph Health Surgery Center to save $1.1 million in operating costs, the Courier-Tribune reported.

The surgery center had two operating rooms, and the hospital has five on its main campus, according to system CEO Angie Orth, who spoke with the publication.

Ms. Orth said to the publication, "Unfortunately, we did not have enough volume or demand for both of those centers to be open at the same time."

Randolph Health worked with the center's surgeons to transition their procedures back to the hospital. Because Randolph closed the surgery center, it was able to cut back on its contract-based labor costs, realizing additional savings.

The hospital is still under lease for the surgery center, and is currently using it as a vaccination clinic.

Note: Becker's ASC Review reached out to Randolph Health for more information on the surgery center's closure. We will update this story if we hear back.

