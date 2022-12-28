16 ASC accreditations in 2022

From new spine ASC honors to new bariatric accreditations, here are 16 ASCs that have received new accreditations and honors in 2022.

1. In January, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group's La Plata, Md., endoscopy center was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. In January, the Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, was recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield for hip and knee surgery.

3. In January, DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach, Calif., earned its fifth Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

4. In January, R&R Surgical Institute in Torrance, Calif., became a Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program-accredited center.

5. In April, Milestone Surgical Center in Parker, Colo., was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

6. In May, Surgery Center South in Dothan, Ala., earned a HeartSafe workplace designation.

7. In July, spine and orthopedic ASC Best Surgery & Therapies in Cincinnati was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

8. In August, the Knoxville (Tenn.) Ophthalmology ASC was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

9. In August, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital's bariatric ASC in Sayre, Pa., was recognized by the Aetna Institutes of Quality.

10. In October, an orthopedic ASC affiliated with Des Moines, Iowa-based DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center & UnityPoint Health earned the AAAHC advanced ortho certification accreditation.

11. In November, Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette, Wyo., became the first in the state to receive Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming's "Blue Circle of Excellence" designation.

12. In November, Physicians Surgery Center in Jackson, Tenn., became the first in the state to earn an Advanced Orthopedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

13. In November, UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich., earned an Advanced Orthopedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

14. In December, Abra Health's Children's ASC in Fairlawn, N.J., was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

15. In December, the Surgery Center-Shrewsbury (Mass.) earned an Advanced Orthopedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

16. In December, Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center received Commitment Level status from the American College of Surgeons Geriatric Surgery Verification program.