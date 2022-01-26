DISC Surgery Center earns 5th AAAHC accreditation

DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach, Calif., has been awarded its fifth consecutive accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Since its founding in 2011, the center has performed more than 2,400 spine procedures with zero surgical site infections and a 97 percent patient satisfaction rate, the center said in a Jan. 26 news release. Between 2017 and 2021, the center more than tripled its surgical volume.

"Early on, we saw an opportunity to not only migrate the full range of spine care to the outpatient setting, but to do so more safely and with better patient outcomes as well," DISC Founder Robert Bray Jr., MD, said. "DISC developed a methodology and benchmarking that have truly set a new standard for high-acuity spinal care in the ASC. We're proud to see this effort recognized through 10 years of continuous AAAHC accreditation."

AAAHC's accreditation process involves an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by physicians, nurses and administrators with experience in ambulatory healthcare. The successful screening extends DISC's accreditation for another three years.