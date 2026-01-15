5 of the biggest hospital mergers in 2025

Becker’s reported on 39 hospital mergers and acquisitions in 2025, ranging from rural hospital partnerships to massive, multi-state system expansions.



Here are five of the biggest hospital deals in 2025, based on operating budget, facility volume and clinical capacity.



1. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health completed their merger on May 7, 2025. The integrated system now has a $22.6 billion operating budget, 28 hospitals, more than 104,000 employees — including 22,000 nurses and 13,500 providers — as well as over 1,050 ambulatory care sites and 73 urgent care centers.



2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System merged on Jan. 2, 2025 into a 56-hospital integrated health system operating as Sanford Health. Each party’s health plans, Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan, will maintain existing operations under a common management reporting and governance structure.



3. Alhambra, Calif.-based Astrana Health acquired Los Angeles-based Prospect Health System on July 1 for $708 million. The purchase includes Prospect Health Plan, Prospect Medical Groups, Prospect Medical Systems, RightRx and Tustin, Calif.-based Foothill Regional Medical Center. Prospect’s medical groups comprise more than 11,000 providers across Arizona, Southern California, Rhode Island and Texas.



4. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare completed its acquisition of eight Illinois hospitals from St. Louis-based Ascension on March 1, 2025. A ninth hospital, Chicago-based Ascension St. Elizabeth was included in the deal, but the facility closed in mid-February. Prime plans to work with the city of Chicago and the community to determine the best plan moving forward for the hospital. The purchase also included four post-acute and senior living facilities, and two ASCs.



5. The University of Texas at San Antonio merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio on Sept. 1, 2025 to become The University of Texas at San Antonio. The institution, which is now Texas’ third-largest public research university, comprises 15 colleges and schools across six campuses, around 40,000 students, 17,000 employees, more than 320 undergraduate and graduate degrees, $486 million in annual research expenditures and a $1.3 billion endowment.