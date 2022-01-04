Maryland endoscopy center earns AAAHC nod

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group's endoscopy center in La Plata, Md., has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, The Southern Maryland Chronicle said Jan. 4.

The center earned the accreditation through an onsite assessment by physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care, according to the report. The assessment is peer-based and educational, with an aim toward helping organizations improve their care and services.

The AAAHC conducts reaccreditation evaluations every three years.