Another Maine physician practice closes

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health will close its primary care practice in Castine on Feb. 27, citing staffing challenges, declining patient volume per physician and rising operating costs, Maine Public reported Jan. 14.

The practice’s four staff members and its sole medical provider will be offered positions at Northern Light’s primary care office in Blue Hill, about 30 minutes away.

Northern Light’s Castine closure follows other recent care-site changes in the state. In October, the health system announced plans to close its walk-in clinic in Waterville by the end of 2025, affecting about 30 full- and part-time staff members. Separately, the Gray (Maine) Family Health Center said earlier this month it will close March 6.

“We carefully considered all of our options before making this decision but ultimately found that combining the practices is necessary to best support long term access to high quality, coordinated primary care for all of our patients,” John Ronan, president of Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, told the publication. “We are focused on ensuring a smooth transition for our Castine patients.”