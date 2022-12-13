Massachusetts ASC first in state to attain total joint accreditation

The Surgery Center-Shrewsbury (Mass.) has received advanced certification in orthopedics for total joints from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The Surgery Center is the first and only ASC in the state to receive this certification, according to a news release shared with Becker's Dec. 13.

The certification is given following a 12-month evaluation period, including on-site surveys led by the AAAHC focusing on the full continuum of care from pre-assessment to discharge. This process certifies that practices and procedures are meeting AAAHC standards.

During its evaluation period, the Surgery Center-Shrewsbury completed a variety of procedures, including total knee, hip and shoulder replacements. The center, which first opened in 2018, is a collaboration among Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health and Worcester, Mass.-based Reliant Medical Group and UMass Memorial Health.