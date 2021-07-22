Here are 12 ophthalmology ASCs opened or announced in 2021, as reported by Becker's ASC Review.

If you'd like to add your center to the list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Pacific Vision Foundation opened the Pacific Vision Surgery Center in San Francisco.

2. Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Barth Vision & Optical opened an office in Healdsburg, Calif., and will offer advanced diagnostic testing service for several eye conditions.

3. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare broke ground on its corporate headquarters with a surgery center March 13. In May, the practice also opened Suncoast Surgery Center.

4. Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont.

5. Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.

6. Surgery Center Services of America opened Greater Binghamton (N.Y.) Eye Surgery Center.

7. Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn.

8. Austin (Texas) Eye is opening a location with an ASC.

9. An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York.

10. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.

11. Developers have finished the building structure for an ophthalmology ASC, the Huntsville Eye Surgery Center, in Alabama.

12. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is expanding its ophthalmology ambulatory care center.