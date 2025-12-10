Ophthalmologists oppose bill expanding laser procedure certifications

Ophthalmologists have raised concerns about a bill in the New Hampshire State House that would expand laser treatment certifications for optometrists, according to a Dec. 9 report from ABC affiliate WMUR 9.

House Bill 349 would allow optometrists to be certified for laser capsulotomy, laser trabeculoplasty and laser peripheral iridotomy.

There are currently 14 other states that permit optometrists to perform the three procedures, which are completed in an exam room.

Many ophthalmologists have opposed the bill, citing patient safety. Laser procedures can have complications including, bleeding, postoperative inflammation and post-operative pressure spikes, the report said.

A similar bill was introduced in the New Hampshire Senate in January 2024 but was not signed into law.