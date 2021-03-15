Florida eye practice breaks ground on corporate headquarters with surgery center

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare broke ground on its corporate headquarters March 13, which will feature a surgery center, the Business Observer reported.

The headquarters will be two stories and 60,000 square feet. The building will house a surgery center with four operating rooms and sterilization and recovery features.

In addition to the surgery center, the first floor of the building will have a laser vision correction suite, a cosmetic center treatment room, eye examination pods and a retail area with a lobby.

The second floor of the building will house physician offices with space available to lease.

