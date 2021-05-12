Alabama eye surgery center on track for summer opening

Developers have finished the building structure for an ophthalmology ASC in Alabama.

Birmingham-based Doster Construction Co. has started working on the interior of Huntsville Eye Surgery Center, according to a May 11 Linkedin post.

The laser eye surgery center broke ground in November, and Danny Lee, MD, will run his practice from the facility. The ASC is expected to be complete by summer.

