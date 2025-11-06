Prism adds Washington eye group to national network

Spokane (Wash.) Eye Clinic has joined Prism Vision Group’s network of affiliated practices.

The affiliation expands Prism’s geographic reach beyond its traditional mid-Atlantic footprint. Based in New Providence, N.J., Prism was acquired in April 2025 by McKesson as part of its oncology and multispecialty segment, according to a Nov. 6 news release.

Spokane Eye Clinic includes 27 eye care specialists and four clinic locations. The practice offers services across multiple subspecialties — including retina, glaucoma, cornea and pediatrics — and operates a dedicated ASC. It also participates in clinical research.

Through the partnership, Prism will support the practice in scaling operations, expanding research access and introducing centralized systems, such as a shared EHR and virtual scribe services.

The affiliation aims to maintain Spokane Eye Clinic’s independent physician leadership while enabling growth under a national platform, according to the release.