Illinois eye practice suffers data incident

Bloomington, Ill.-based VisionPoint Eye Center has notified certain patients that their information may have been affected in a data security incident.

The organization experienced an incident in October involving an unauthorized party gaining access to VisionPoint’s network. A forensic investigation determined the third party may have acquired personal information of patients, according to a Dec. 13 notice from VisionPoint Eye Center.

Information that may have been exposed includes first and last names, medical record numbers, health insurance information and medical information.

At this point, VisionPoint has no evidence that any patient information has been misused, the notice said.