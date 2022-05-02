21 new ASCs in April 

Here are 21 ASCs that were opened or announced in April:

Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan. Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville, Minn. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC. The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed. The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility with an ASC in Basalt. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's opening. Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass. UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas. Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind. Plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board. Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate are nearing completion on their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open this September. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC. University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Neurosurgery plans to open an ASC in the spring.