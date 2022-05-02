21 new ASCs in April 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are 21 ASCs that were opened or announced in April:
- Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville, Minn.
- Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.
- The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed.
- The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility with an ASC in Basalt.
- San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC.
- Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's opening.
- Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass.
- UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.
- Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas.
- Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC.
- Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.
- Plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.
- Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif.
- Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate are nearing completion on their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.
- Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC.
- Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital.
- Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management.
- Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open this September.
- Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC.
- University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Neurosurgery plans to open an ASC in the spring.