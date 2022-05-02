21 new ASCs in April 

Here are 21 ASCs that were opened or announced in April:

  1. Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan. 
  2. Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville, Minn.
  3. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.
  4. The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed.
  5. The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility with an ASC in Basalt. 
  6. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC. 
  7. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's opening. 
  8. Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass.
  9. UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.
  10. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas.
  11. Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC. 
  12. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.
  13. Plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.
  14. Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif.
  15. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate are nearing completion on their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus. 
  16. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC. 
  17. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital. 
  18. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management. 
  19. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open this September.
  20. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC.
  21. University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Neurosurgery plans to open an ASC in the spring.

