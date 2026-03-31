16 new ASCs in March

Here are 16 ASC projects that were announced or completed in March, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Richmond (Va.) Heart and Vascular Associates plans to open a new, $4 million 27,000-square-foot office in Chesterfield, Va., in July 2027.

2. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare are set to break ground on a medical campus with an ASC. The Prairie Medical Campus in Post Falls, Idaho, will include a medical office building with an ASC, clinical offices, lab services and cardiology care.

3. Attleboro, Mass.-based plans to build a single-specialty orthopedic ASC as part of its joint venture with Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics.

4. Borland Groover broke ground on Emerald Coast Endoscopy Center, a new outpatient clinic and ASC in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

5. Princeton, Ind.-based Deaconess Gibson Hospital reopened a renovated outpatient procedure center near its hospital campus. The center includes two operating rooms and was originally constructed as an outpatient surgery center by Princeton Surgery Center, a group of 11 physicians. Hospital leaders also said a gastrointestinal quick-care center is expected to open in the coming weeks to provide additional services for patients in the area.

6. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a new ambulatory and radiology practice location in Riverhead, N.Y.

7. A group of nine founding orthopedic surgeons opened an ASC in Gaithersburg, Md.

8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened an ambulatory endoscopy center in Ogden, Utah.

9. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System submitted a CON application to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for a new ASC.

10. Ascension St. Vincent’s and Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, both in Jacksonville, Fla., opened an ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

11. Ketan Sukkawala, DDS, a pediatric dentist in College Station, Texas, filed a CON application for a dental ambulatory surgery center in Hartford, Conn. The ASC will specialize in general dentistry and oral surgery under general anesthesia for pediatric and special needs patients.

12. Melville, N.Y.-based dental supply company Henry Schein opened a training facility for dental-medical integration that includes an ASC site.

13. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health announced plans to open four new clinics in Summerville, S.C. Team members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 5 with the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce. The clinics will offer OB-GYN services, general surgery, bariatrics, maternal-fetal medicine and primary care.

14. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Vanguard Skin Specialists began construction on a 9,000-square-foot expansion of its Pueblo, Colo., location that will include a new ASC and specialty suites.

15. A planning commission recommended approval for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente’s plan to build a new ASC and medical office building.

16. Port St. Lucie-based Florida Coast Medical Center announced plans to expand its outpatient capabilities with an ASC later in 2026. 17. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeast Orthopedic Specialists opened a new ASC in St. Augustine, Fla., expanding access to musculoskeletal care in the region.

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