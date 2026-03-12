Orthopedic surgeons open Maryland ASC

A group of nine founding orthopedic surgeons have opened an ASC in Gaithersburg, Md.

Watkins Mill Ambulatory Surgery Center includes two operating room suites, a procedure room and recovery areas, according to a March 12 news release from the facility.

MedVanta, the largest physician-owned musculoskeletal platform in the U.S., will provide administrative support to the ASC.

The center will maintain full-time anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists on its staff.

In addition, Watkins Mill Ambulatory Surgery Center includes conference spaces for formal programming and on-site education, the release said.