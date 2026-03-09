Proposed $3M ASC seeks CON approval

Ketan Sukkawala, DDS, a pediatric dentist in College Station, Texas, filed a CON application for a dental ambulatory surgery center in Hartford, Conn., according to a March 9 news release from Hartford Business Journal.

The ASC will specialize in general dentistry and oral surgery under general anesthesia for pediatric and special needs patients.

Common procedures that may be performed at the facility include treating cavities, tooth extractions, full mouth oral rehabilitation, oral pathology, jaw surgery, bone grafting and replacing missing teeth.

An exact location for the estimated $3 million project has not yet been determined.

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy will review the CON application. If approved, the estimated start date for the project is set for June 2027.

Dr. Sukkawala also serves as regional dental director, director of dental clinical performance and director of dentistry at The Woodlands, Texas-based Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers, a dental ASC chain.

The organization, which supports more than 30 facilities across 15 states, was not mentioned in the CON application, the report said.