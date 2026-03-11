Duke University Health System files CON for $6.4M ASC

Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System has submitted a CON application to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for a new ASC.

The gastroenterology and endoscopy ambulatory surgical facility would be located in Cary, N.C., and cost about $6.4 million, according to a public release from the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.

Duke GI at Green Level would be completed in June 2027 if granted approval.

A public hearing for the project is scheduled for April 13.