Duke University Health System files CON for $6.4M ASC

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System has submitted a CON application to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for a new ASC. 

The gastroenterology and endoscopy ambulatory surgical facility would be located in Cary, N.C., and cost about $6.4 million, according to a public release from the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation. 

Duke GI at Green Level would be completed in June 2027 if granted approval. 

A public hearing for the project is scheduled for April 13. 

