Intermountain Health opens ambulatory endoscopy center

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has opened an ambulatory endoscopy center in Ogden, Utah.

Intermountain Health Gastroenterology Center aims to reduce the cost of endoscopy procedures including colonoscopies, according to a March 11 news release from the health system.

There were more than 107,000 new cases of colon cancer and nearly 47,000 new cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in the U.S. in 2025, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society.

The new facility is one of three endoscopy centers in Intermountain’s network, which are managed by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., the release said.