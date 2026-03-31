Virginia cardiology group to build $4M ASC

Richmond (Va.) Heart and Vascular Associates plans to open a new 27,000-square-foot office in Chesterfield, Va., in July 2027, according to a March 31 Richmond BizSense report.

The new office will occupy the first floor of a 40,000-square-foot medical building. It will house a 9,000-square-foot cardiac surgery center with two procedure rooms, 15 exam rooms and a 12-bed recovery bay. The facility received certificate of public need approval from the Virginia Department of Health in December, with the cardiac catheterization lab alone expected to cost more than $4 million.

The Chesterfield site will be RHVA’s third location, joining offices in Mechanicsville and Hopewell, Va. The practice, formerly known as Richmond Cardiology Associates, re-established its independence in 2022 after separating from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Medical Group.

Nautilus Health, a primary care affiliate of RHVA, will open an office on the building’s second floor.

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