Orthopedic ASC proposed in Massachusetts

Attleboro, Mass.-based plans to build a single-specialty orthopedic ASC as part of its joint venture with Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics, The Sun Chronicle reported March 21.

Five things to know:

1. The University Orthopedics Center for Orthopedic Surgery plans to file an application with the Massachusetts Department of Health for development of the center.

2. The total value of the ASC is expected to be $10.8 million.

3. The 10,000 square foot orthopedic ASC will include four operating rooms, 12 pre- and post-anesthesia bays.

4. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

5. “This ambulatory surgery center will enable the highly efficient delivery of quality care for outpatient orthopedic procedures, creating more hospital operating room capacity for complex surgeries,” Sturdy Health Executive Vice President and COO Wayne Gietz said in the report.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 18–20 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.