Kootenai Health, MultiCare to break ground on medical campus, ASC

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare are set to break ground on a medical campus with an ASC, according to a March 24 report from KREM.

The Prairie Medical Campus in Post Falls, Idaho, will include a medical office building with an ASC, clinical offices, lab services and cardiology care.

The 30-acre campus will also house a micro-hospital with a 12-room emergency department, imaging services and space for overnight patient stays.

The hospital phase of the project is expected to take about two years, the report said.

The organizations announced plans for the campus in March 2025.

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