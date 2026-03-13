NYU Langone opens ambulatory care, imaging center

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has opened a new ambulatory and radiology practice location in Riverhead, N.Y.

NYU Langone Radiology—Ambulatory Care Riverhead totals 25,000 square feet and is located in the organization’s corporate park in Riverhead, according to a March 12 news release from NYU Langone Health.

The practice includes 13,000 square feet of imaging services, including MRIs, CTs, x-rays, breast cancer screening and bone density tests that identify osteoporosis.

The remaining 12,000 square feet houses specialty care services such as cardiology, nuclear medicine, orthopedics, pain management and vascular care.

In 2025, six new outpatient practices opened in Suffolk County, N.Y., the release said.