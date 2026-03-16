New Jersey hospital re-opens, expands ASC

Princeton, Ind.-based Deaconess Gibson Hospital has reopened a renovated outpatient procedure center near its hospital campus, the Princeton Clarion reported March 15.

Shane Hayes, chief administrative officer at Deaconess Gibson Hospital, told the publication that the project had been three years in the making and would allow the hospital to recruit additional specialists, expand patient capacity and provide more services locally.

The center includes two operating rooms and was originally constructed as an outpatient surgery center by Princeton Surgery Center, a group of 11 physicians. Hospital leaders also said a gastrointestinal quick-care center is expected to open in the coming weeks to provide additional services for patients in the area.