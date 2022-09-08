14 new ASCs in 40 days

Here are 14 new ASCs Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1:

Austin-based University of Texas System's Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus. Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier, Miss. Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, Texas, a Houston suburb. Kelsey-Seybold is also adding an ASC at the Sugar Land, Texas-based Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center. American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs, opened an ASC in Lafayette, Ind. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii. Construction began Aug. 29 on the Redbud Surgery Center, a $1 million project in Austin, Texas. BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin. ASC Aestique plans to open a new 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township, Pa. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC. Site work has begun on a new 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach, Fla., that will include an ASC.