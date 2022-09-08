14 new ASCs in 40 days

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are 14 new ASCs Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1:

  1. Austin-based University of Texas System's Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus. 
  2. Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier, Miss.
  3. Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, Texas, a Houston suburb. 
  4. Kelsey-Seybold is also adding an ASC at the Sugar Land, Texas-based Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center. 
  5. American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs, opened an ASC in Lafayette, Ind.
  6. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC. 
  7. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.
  8. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii. 
  9. Construction began Aug. 29 on the Redbud Surgery Center, a $1 million project in Austin, Texas.
  10. BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo.
  11. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin.
  12. ASC Aestique plans to open a new 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township, Pa.
  13. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC.
  14. Site work has begun on a new 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach, Fla., that will include an ASC.

