How ASC inflation adjustments have changed over the last 10 years

Between 2017 and 2026, annual net inflation adjustments for ASCs have averaged 2.5%, according to a recent VMG Health report, which many ASC leaders say has failed to keep pace with rising costs.

“Reimbursement rates have not kept pace with inflation and often fail to align with hospital outpatient department benchmarks,” Raghu Reddy, chief administrative officer of Southfield, Mich.-based MiOrtho Surgery Center and member of ASCA’s education and programs committee and quality committee, told Becker’s. “Because payer fee schedules and surgical volume primarily dictate revenue, ASCs face tight limits on their ability to invest in efficiency-driving initiatives. This imbalance underscores the need for legislative and payer reform to ensure ASCs remain financially viable while continuing to deliver cost-effective, high-quality care.”

Here are ASC annual net inflation adjustments since 2017