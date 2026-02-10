New York may expand cardiology procedures for some ASCs 

The New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council is considering a change to regulations surrounding what procedures can be performed at ASCs, The National Law Review reported Feb. 10.

The change, up for consideration at the legislature’s Feb. 19 meeting, would allow certain ASCs affiliated with general hospitals in the state to perform coronary interventions, according to the report. The government said it would consider expanding this policy to include other types of ASCs in the future, according to the report.

New York currently restricts percutaneous coronary interventions to Article 28 general hospitals. Currently, 78 hospitals in the state perform approximately 52,000 PCIs annually. There are 20 other states that already allow PCI in ASCs, where they cost roughly 40% less than in the hospital setting.

The proposal has strict eligibility requirements, and will initially only permit PCIs in Article 28 hospitals that fully own non-profit ASCs and maintain existing cardiac surgery programs. Participating organizations will have to complete a time-limited certificate-of-need process, including a health equity impact assessment and guaranteed access for Medicaid and low-income patients.