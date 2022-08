Kelsey-Seybold is adding an ASC at the Sugar Land, Texas-based Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, Community Impact reported Aug. 24.

The expansion follows the acquisition of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic by healthcare giant Optum, the parent company of ASC chain SCA Health.

The ASC will feature four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites and one procedure room. It is slated for completion in the winter of 2023.