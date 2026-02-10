Two men plead guilty to conspiring with physician to illegally distribute drugs

By: Patsy Newitt

Two Maryland men pleaded guilty for their roles in a multistate drug distribution conspiracy tied to an Annandale-based physician convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the Justice Department 

What happened? 

  • Obioma Ndubuka of Derwood, Md., and Raymono Russell of Bowie, Md., conspired with Rotimi Iluyomade, MD, who was convicted of distributing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills, 34,000 milliliters of hydrocodone-chlorpheniramine solution and 107,000 milliliters of promethazine-codeine solution. 
  • In at least 2023 and 2024, Dr. Iluyomade and co-conspirators transmitted fraudulent prescriptions to pharmacies in multiple states. At least 70 illegal prescriptions were transmitted to or filled at pharmacies in Virginia.
  • The investigation began Sept. 2, 2023, when Mr. Russell attempted to pick up a fraudulent promethazine-codeine prescription at a Virginia pharmacy and was arrested after investigators found multiple controlled substance prescription bottles in his vehicle, according to the release. 
  • The pair pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substances and to acquire promethazine-codeine solution by fraud.

