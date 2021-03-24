What GI companies did in Q1: 9 notes

Here are nine key updates from gastroenterology companies and practices since January:

1. Anesthesia provider CRH Medical reached an agreement with Atlanta-based United Digestive after renewal was up in the air in 2020. The company also acquired Edison, N.J.-based Oak Tree Anesthesia Associated and formed a joint venture in Largo, Fla. Here's a full timeline of its activity in 2021.

2. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania, its first investments of 2021.

3. Audax Private Equity plans to sell Miami-based Gastro Health this year. Gastro Health also partnered with Digestive Disease Associates, growing its platform to a sixth state.

4. Here are the top-ranking gastroenterology ASCs and hospitals named by Newsweek.

5. GI Alliance partnered with Cleburne (Texas) Endoscopy Center, Oak Lawn, Ill.-based GI Associates of Chicago and Dallas-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas. Read a full timeline of the company's history here.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI acquired Tupelo, Miss.-based Digestive Health Specialists, the platform announced March 2. The company also acquired Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology.

7. Motus GI reported a net loss of $19.3 million in 2020, but it's on track to grow its Pure-Vu endoscopy system. Here are five quotes from CEO Tim Moran.

8. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture center in January. Physicians Endoscopy rebranded to PE GI Solutions March 1.

9. Pinnacle GI Partners added East Lansing, Mich.-based Digestive Health Institute and Lansing-based Michigan Gastroenterology Institute and Capitol Colorectal Surgery.

