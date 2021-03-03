The fastest-growing PE-backed GI platforms are among the newest — The rise of One GI, Pinnacle GI Partners

Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI and Michigan-based Pinnacle GI Partners are among the fastest-growing platforms in GI with a combined six deals between them since their formation.

One GI formed in April 2020 when Webster Equity Partners partnered with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One. It made its first postformation transaction in December 2020, acquiring a pair of practices in Oxford, Miss., and Nashville, Tenn., and then made a pair of transactions in February and March.

Michael Dragutsky, MD, chair of One GI, spoke to Becker's ASC Review about the platform's plan for aggressive growth.

Pinnacle GI Partners formed in December 2020 when H.I.G. Growth Partners entered into a partnership with Rochester Hills, Mich.-based The Center for Digestive Health. It made its postformation transaction in January, when it partnered with Lansing-based Michigan Gastroenterology Institute and Capitol Colorectal Surgery. Pinnacle then made another partnership in February.

