ConMed to end its GI product lines

Medical device company and surgical equipment manufacturer ConMed plans to exit its gastroenterology product lines.

ConMed’s gastroenterology segment is projected to generate about $90 million in revenue in 2025, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the company.

By exiting the gastroenterology sector, ConMed expects to improve its consolidated gross margin profile by about 80 basis points.

The company’s distribution agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates for the Gore VIABIL biliary stent, which was set to expire Dec. 31, 2026, will now end Jan. 1, 2026.

ConMed will shift more focus to the minimally invasive, robotic and laparoscopic surgery, smoke evacuation, and surgical orthopedic soft tissue repair markets, the release said.