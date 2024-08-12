18 JV deals in the ASC world this year

Joint venture deals are heating up in the ASC space. Here are 18 JVC deals so far this year, as reported by Becker's:

1. Two new JV ASCs were approved by the Munson (Mich.) Healthcare Cadillac Hospitals' board of directors. The deal will create ASCs in Gaylord and Cadillac, Mich.

2. Six medical buildings were sold to real estate investors Cypress West and TPG Angelo Gordon. The buildings were in Orange County, Calif., San Diego and Phoenix.

3. Cincinnati-based Bon Secour Mercy Health System partnered with Raleigh, N.C-based Compass Surgical Partners to develop more than 30 ASCs in a JV deal spanning across Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New York and Florida.

4. Tallahassee, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University plans a JV partnership with St. Joe Company, a real estate firm, to build out a medical campus and ASCs.

5. Through a JV deal with more than 50 physicians, HCA Surgery Ventures announced the opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

6. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System plans to form a JV partnership with Richmond, Va.-based Premier Health Associates to open several specialty sites.

7. ASC development company Atlas Healthcare Partners and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System inked a deal to create a JV ASC network in the Pacific Northwest.

8. Minneapolis-based medical real estate firm Davis has opened Eagan (Minn.) Specialty Center as a JV ASC with St. Paul (Minn.) Eye Clinic and Midwest ENT.

9. Fort-Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health entered an agreement with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners to develop ASC ventures across Indiana.

10. AmSurg acquired Las Vegas-based Alta Rose Surgery Center in a JV deal with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners, one of the U.S.'s largest vision care practice management groups, and with Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health's Poway Surgery Center.

11. Anchor Health Properties acquired a medical office building in Sarasota, Fla., in a JV partnership with BGO.

12. HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate development, investment and management company NexCore Group are partnering to create an ASC in Orem, Utah.

13. Cleveland-based University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a JV ASC, alongside NueHealth and local physicians from Foundation Medical Group.

14. Stafford, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is planning an upgrade of its Enfield, Conn., surgery center, transforming it into its own freestanding outpatient center. Ownership of the ASC would be transferred to Enfield Surgery Center, a new JV.

15. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center opened in early February. The new facility is a JV deal between Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners.

16. Intermountain opened the Park City Surgery Center, a JV orthopedic-focused ASC in Park City, Utah, alongside The Orthopedic Partners, a physician group with four Utah locations.

17. Indianapolis-based Community Health Network and Lifepoint Rehabilitation partnered with a Florida-based real estate company to purchase a Brownsburg, Ind.-based medical building. The JV acquisition will be developed into the Community Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital West.

18. Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Nvision Eye Centers teamed up with San Antonio-based ophthalmology group Parkhurst Nuvision to expand their ASC networks in Texas.