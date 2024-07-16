ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

MultiCare, Atlas to develop ASC network

Paige Haeffele -  

ASC development company Atlas Healthcare Partners and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System have partnered on a joint venture ASC network in the Pacific Northwest.

Through the partnership, Atlas and MultiCare will develop, manage and scale the health system's ASC network, according to a July 16 news release from Atlas. 

MultiCare is the third health system to form a partnership with Atlas — following Phoenix-based Banner Health and Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and  Southfield, Mich. — the release said.

