Atlantic Health System inks joint venture with physician group

Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J, plans to form a joint venture with Richmond, Va.-based Premier Health Associates, a primary and specialty care group with 15 physician offices and one ASC across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a July 15 news release reports.

Premier Health will join the Atlantic Health care network and Atlantic Health will be the majority owner of the new joint organization, which will keep the namePremier Health Associates.

Together, the physician group will cover several specialty areas, including gastroenterology, orthopedics/sports medicine, endocrinology, pulmonology, rheumatology, general/colorectal surgery, interventional pain management, chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and imaging.