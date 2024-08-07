6 West Coast medical buildings sold to real estate partnership

Real estate investors Cypress West and TPG Angelo Gordon, who entered into a joint venture in April, have closed on a portfolio of six outpatient facilities on the West Coast.

The assets, totaling 269,000 square feet, are in major markets, including Orange County, Calif., San Diego and Phoenix, according to an Aug. 2 news release from Cypress West.

The portfolio includes facilities previously owned by Cypress West and assets acquired by the joint venture from third parties.

The Cypress West and TPG Angelo Gordon joint venture intends to acquire $300 million in medical offices across the Sun Belt over the next two years, the release said.