30 new joint venture ASCs in 2020 so far

Becker's ASC Review reported on 30 joint-venture ASCs that were opened or announced so far in 2020:



January

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a new surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021. The surgery center is partially owned by Salem Health and local physicians.



Westchester, Ill.-based ASC management company Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., partnered with Fort Myers-based Lee Health to operate the center.



Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care partnered with Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic to open an ASC in a 100,000-square-foot building.



Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn., opened as a joint venture between Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Woodland Anesthesiology Associates in Hartford, and a group of orthopedic and spine surgeons.



Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019.



February

Norfolk, Neb.-based Faith Regional Health Services relocated its surgery center. The center is a joint venture between physicians and the hospital.



Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners, both in Phoenix, will occupy and operate a newly acquired ASC property in Mesa, Ariz., in a joint venture.



Midwest Vision Partners entered into a strategic partnership with Lansing, Mich.-based practice Rosenbaum Eye & Laser Center and its vision correction center, Michigan Laser Eye Associates, taking up a joint-venture ownership stake.



Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) acquired Kentucky Surgery Center and formed a new venture called Baptist Health Surgery Center.



April

Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health, Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance sought state approval to build Westlawn Surgery Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., for $13.9 million.



Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a joint venture with Trenton, N.J.-based health system Capital Health, expanding ValueHealth's market share in the mid-Atlantic region. ValueHealth and Capital Health will open a 23,000-square-foot surgery center in Bordentown, N.J., in the first quarter of 2021.



May

ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, and together they'll develop a multispecialty ASC called Doylestown Surgery Center.



June

ValueHealth opened Physicians Care Surgery Center in Royersford, Pa., according to a June 22 press release. The multispecialty surgery center is a joint venture between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Main Line Health and Jefferson Health, all based in Philadelphia, as well as local physicians.



Concord (N.H.) Hospital opened its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29. A surgery center will open in the medical office building operated as a joint venture between Concord Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery.



Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan: Grass Lake Surgery Center and Precision Surgery Center in Macomb. Both are joint ventures involving orthopedic and spine surgeons.

August

MedCore Partners is developing a joint-venture multispecialty ASC in Denton County, Texas.



A new joint-venture ASC in Arizona has a limited number of investment opportunities available to surgeons interested in operating at the center.



San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot joint venture ASC in Boerne, Texas.

September

Work was progressing on the ThedaCare, Neuroscience Group and Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin joint venture, Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center.



Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on the New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery.



Lincoln, Neb.-based providers Pioneer Heart Institute and Advanced Medical Imaging are jointly owning and operating a 10,000-square-foot surgery center in Lincoln.



Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital opened St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield Sept. 14.



October



Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Newark-based Delaware Neurosurgical Group were contemplating developing a joint venture spine ASC for $4.8 million.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover broke ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County Oct. 26, its third surgery center in Northeast Florida as a joint venture.

Kimel Park Surgery Center was on track to open in late 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C., as a joint venture.

New England Surgical Suites opened in Natick, Mass., expanding on a joint venture partnership between Shields Health Care and Reliant Medical Group.

The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health recently broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Basalt, Colo.

CRH Medical and a group of physicians opened Western Carolina Anesthesia Associates in Hickory, N.C., in a joint venture.

November



Orlando (Fla.) Health and Jewett Orthopedic Institute broke ground on a 197,000-square-foot joint venture orthopedic complex Nov. 17, the health system announced.

