5 new joint-venture ASCs — January 2020

Here are five joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January:

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a new surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021. The surgery center is partially owned by Salem Health and local physicians.

ASC management company Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., have partnered with Lee Health to operate the center.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care partnered with Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic to open an ASC in a 100,000-square-foot building.

Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn., opened. The ASC is a joint venture between Saint Francis Hospital, Lighthouse Surgeons and Woodland Anesthesiology Associates.

Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019.

