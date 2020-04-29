ValueHealth enters into joint venture with New Jersey health system for surgery center

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a joint venture with Trenton, N.J.-based health system Capital Health, expanding ValueHealth's market share in the mid-Atlantic region.

What you should know:

1. ValueHealth and Capital Health will open a 23,000-square-foot surgery center in Bordentown, N.J., in the first quarter of 2021.

2. The surgery center will hold an Advanced Total Joint Certificate through ValueHealth's Ambulatory Centers of Excellence Program.

3. The center will feature four operating rooms and six recovery suites and will see approximately 6,000 patients annually.

