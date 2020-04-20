Tennessee surgery center seeks approval for joint venture — 4 insights

Saint Thomas Health, United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center, Daily News Journal reports.

Here's what you should know:

1. If approved, Westlawn Surgery Center will be in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International will jointly own no less than 50.1 percent of the center, while Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance will own no more than 49.9 percent of the center.

3. TOA will staff the center.

4. The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency will rule on the certificate-of-need application in June.

