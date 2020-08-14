Texas hospital opens $13M+ joint-venture ASC

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne, Texas, according to an Aug. 10 announcement.

Five things to know:

1. The $13.1 million Methodist Surgery Center-Boerne offers same-day surgical care, as well as diagnostic and preventive procedures.

2. The ASC is a joint venture between private-practice physicians and MHS Surgery Centers, an affiliate of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare System.

3. It features two dedicated gastroenterology treatment rooms, as well as three operating rooms.

4. Surgeons at the center specialize in colorectal, orthopedic, neuro-spine and ophthalmology procedures.

5. Methodist Surgery Center-Boerne was built as part of a hospital expansion that began in 2008.

