6 new ASC joint ventures in October

Becker's ASC Review reported on six joint-venture ASCs that were opened or announced in October.

1. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Newark-based Delaware Neurosurgical Group are contemplating developing a joint venture spine ASC for $4.8 million.



2. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover broke ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County Oct. 26, its third surgery center in Northeast Florida as a joint venture.



3. Kimel Park Surgery Center is on track to open in late 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C., as a joint venture.



4. New England Surgical Suites opened in Natick, Mass., expanding on a joint venture partnership between Shields Health Care and Reliant Medical Group.



5. The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health recently broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Basalt, Colo.



6. CRH Medical and a group of physicians opened Western Carolina Anesthesia Associates in Hickory, N.C., in a joint venture.

