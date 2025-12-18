The most-read ASC news of 2025

Here are 10 top-read news stories about ASCs and physician practices since Jan. 1:

1. On Oct. 1, a new UnitedHealthcare policy went into effect, cutting reimbursements to certified registered nurse anesthetists by 15%. The policy update was issued on July 1 and applies to claims for anesthesia services rendered by CRNAs practicing independently. For claims billed under the QZ modifier — those rendered by CRNAs — the provider will now receive 85% of the allowable.

2. In November, CMS finalized plans to phase out the inpatient-only list over three years and will remove 285 primarily musculoskeletal procedures from the list next year. CMS will also add 560 codes to the ASC covered procedure list, many requested by ASCA. The codes include 289 currently paid in HOPDs and 271 coming off the inpatient only list.

3. In October, a physician-owned hospital in Wichita, Texas, shuttered after more than 25 years of service. Kell West Regional Hospital and its property will be acquired by United Regional for “future use” and will wind down operations in the coming weeks.

4. On June 17, St. Louis-based Ascension announced an agreement to acquire Nashville-based AmSurg. The deal, reportedly valued at $3.9 billion and expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026, would expand Ascension’s ASC footprint from 58 centers to more than 300 in 34 states.

5. Winter Haven, Fla.-based Bond Clinic, a 90-provider physician group, was acquired by AdventHealth. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth purchased the group’s 28-specialty assets and care sites located throughout Polk County.

6. Optum acquired a 200-provider medical group in Kingsport, Tenn. Holston Medical Group has more than 70 locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

7. The TXM Manor Emergency Room, a physician-owned hospital and outpatient facility in Texas, is scheduled to open in July 2026. The project is being led by Harbir Singh, MD, who also founded the TXM MicroHospital. The new facility represents a $25 million investment and will be the first in Texas to offer immediate emergency care, inpatient care and surgical services under one roof.

8. Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg (Md.) sold to Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Medical Group, an affiliate of Mary Washington Healthcare. The GI practice will be renamed Mary Washington Gastroenterology, and both of its sites will be integrated into departments of Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford (Va.) Hospital.

9. Lestonnac Free Clinic opened a new free-of-charge surgery center in Orange County, Calif. The facility will be the first free surgery center in the U.S. The clinic has been providing healthcare for uninsured patients since 1979, offering free primary care services.

10. Optum subsidiary SCA Health, one of the largest ASC chains in the country, acquired Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health Management in early 2025 from a private equity owner. The transaction was completed quietly without a formal announcement.