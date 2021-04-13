Ophthalmology acquisitions and private equity — 7 industry notes

Private equity backing and increasing consolidation is a common trend in ophthalmology centers in the past year.

Here are seven industry updates on ophthalmology:

1. Private equity-backed Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for ophthalmology platform SightMD, expanded its services into New Jersey, according to an April 7 release.

2. Julie Foreman, MD, an ophthalmologist in Lafayette, La., will have a new, larger office later this year, according to a March 18 report from Developing Lafayette.

3. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare broke ground on its corporate headquarters March 13, which will feature a surgery center, the Business Observer reported.

4. ForSight Robotics closed a $10 million seed round, the company announced March 11.

5. San Francisco-based American Vision Partners continued its growth by acquiring El Paso, Texas-based Southwest Eye Institute, the platform announced March 11.

6. Oakland, Calif.-based East Bay Eye Center opened a satellite office in Brentwood, Calif., The Press reported March 4.

7. Chardon, Ohio-based Kellis Eye & Laser Center entered into an agreement with Sunvera Group, a management services organization, the platform announced Feb. 24.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.