Rhode Island ASC hits 300 total joint replacements milestone

East Providence, R.I.-based East Bay Surgery Center has recorded more than 300 total joint replacements since it opened in 2019.

The ASC is affiliated with University Orthopedics in East Providence. The center developed a concierge approach to same-day joint replacements that includes personalized preoperative patient education and individualized care teams of physical therapists, anesthesiologists and educators.

The center also provides visiting nurses, physical therapists and certified nurse assistants for patients after they return home to recover from surgery.

University Orthopedics includes more than 45 orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine physicians.

