Private ophthalmology practice breaks ground on larger facility

Julie Foreman, MD, an ophthalmologist in Lafayette, La., will have a new, larger office later this year, according to a March 18 report from Developing Lafayette.

The medical office building is under construction in Lafayette and is expected to be complete by late spring or mid-summer. Dr. Foreman's growing practice and expanded optical retail area prompted the need for a new space.

Dr. Foreman opened her practice in May 2018, and she's since added two physicians.

