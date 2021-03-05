California eye practice opens clinic with surgical component

Oakland, Calif.-based East Bay Eye Center opened a satellite office in Brentwood, Calif., to end 2020, The Press reported March 4.

The practice is led by Todd Severin, MD. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of California Medical Center at San Diego, completed his internship at Stanford (Calif.) University, Mexico, and completed a fellowship at Baylor Medical Center in Houston.

Aimee Edell, MD, sees patients at the Brentwood clinic on a part-time basis.

The clinic offers an array of services including cataract surgery, glaucoma treatments and cornea services.

