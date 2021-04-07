10 ASC administrators to know

ASC administrators have been working diligently to manage the day-to-day operations of ASCs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Meredith Warf is a sports medicine specialist and the administrator of Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, where she's served for 12 years.

"Meredith does a great job of running a fluid business — maintaining great relationships with her surgeon partners and vendors," said Stefan Vojt, founder of Desert Valley Surgical Solutions, who endorsed Ms. Warf as an ASC administrator.

2. Crystal Aigner, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg with more than 10 years of experience. She helped open Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia alongside joint-venture partner Sentara Healthcare and ENT and orthopedic surgeons. She also serves on the board of the Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Association.

3. Sandra Berreth, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic. She has also served on the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for 12 years.

4. Marie Yarborough is the administrator of Skyway Surgery Center in Chico, Calif. Before that, she concurrently served as the administrator for The Surgery Center of Silverdale (Wash.), Admiralty Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., and Tarzana, Calif.-based Mount Sinai Surgery Center.

5. Lisa Weindel, BSN, RN, is the administrator of St. Louis-based Center for Urologic Surgery, where she has served for more than three years. She recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review about how she's adapted to supply chain challenges during the pandemic.

6. Lynne Mercadante is the administrator of The Cardiac and Vascular Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gainesville, Fla. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about her predictions on mergers and acquisitions in the ASC industry.

7. Debbie Smith is the administrator of Waco-based Heart of Texas Surgery Center, where she has served for four years. The center has performed two heart procedures in its ASC, Ms. Smith told Becker's ASC Review in October.

8. Leasa Hermanson, MSN, RN, is the administrator of the Ambulatory Care Center in Vineland, N.J., where she has served for more than 10 years. She manages a three-room multispecialty ASC and works with a clinical team.

9. Susan Bianco, BSN, RN, is an administrator of Big Creek Surgery Center at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, where she has served for four years. Big Creek Surgery Center offers outpatient services in orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and otolaryngology.

10. Jeany Dunaway, RN, is the administrator of Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, a United Surgical Partners International affiliate accredited by the AAAHC. The center features five operating rooms and offers surgical services in general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and ENT.

