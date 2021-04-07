PE-backed ophthalmology provider expands services in New Jersey

Private equity-backed Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for ophthalmology platform SightMD, expanded its services into New Jersey, according to an April 7 release.

Four ophthalmology practices in Ocean County, N.J. — Athwal Eye Associates, Lakhani Eye Associates, Shore Eye Associates, and Susskind & Almallah Eye Associates — have merged under the name SightMD New Jersey.

SightMD has more than 60 ophthalmic surgeons and 41 locations across New York. SightMD New Jersey now offers patients access to 18 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists at 11 locations in Ocean County.

The partnership expands Sight Growth Partners' administrative services to ASCs, ophthalmology clinics and physicians with more than 50 locations and more than 100 providers.

